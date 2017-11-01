Deposed Catalan leader ordered to appear in Spanish court

Barcelona, Spain (CNN) The deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and 13 of his dismissed ministers have been ordered to appear in court to face charges over an independence drive that has rocked the world of Spanish politics.

Puigdemont and his ministers have been given three days to pay 6.2 million euros ($7.2 million) in bail, or else have their personal assets seized. They must appear at the High Court in Madrid on Thursday.

Puigdemont and some of his former ministers turned up in Brussels on Monday after Spain's state prosecutor announced he would seek charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds against the depose leader and key members of his renegade administration.

The charge of rebellion carries a maximum jail term of 30 years.

Sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont arrives for a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

Some of those ministers were seen returning to Barcelona on Wednesday, but is unclear yet whether Puigdemont will show up to court.

