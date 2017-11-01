'Great British Bake Off' judge Prue Leith spoils finale

Story highlights Leith blamed the tweet on the time difference

Spoiler Alert: This story contains the name of the winner of "The Great British Bake Off"

(CNN) "The Great British Bake Off" judge Prue Leith took some heat after she revealed what went on in the kitchen.

Leith accidentally announced the winner in a tweet hours before the finale aired on Tuesday.

The tweet was hastily deleted and Leith tweeted an apology for the spoiler, explaining she was in a different time zone when she sent it out.

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017

But the incident had already left a bad taste in some viewers' mouths, especially coming on the heels of the furor over judge Mary Berry leaving and being replaced by Leith.

