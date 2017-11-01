Story highlights Source said NYPD investigating Weinstein claims

He and Toback also focus of Beverly Hills police investigations

(CNN) Police in New York City and Beverly Hills say they are investigating claims against producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback.

There are two open New York Police Department investigations into Weinstein, based on accusers who say they were sexually assaulted, a law enforcement source told CNN.

A second unnamed alleged victim has come forward through the NYPD's rape hotline with sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, the source added.

The NYPD said it received other calls into the rape hotline related to Weinstein and investigators are looking into those claims as well.

