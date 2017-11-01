CNN 10 - November 2, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 2, 2017

Our daily news coverage resumes today with a report on the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since the assaults of September 11, 2001. That's followed by an exploration of the psychology of terrorism. And afterward, we're covering some questions raised about a recent rescue at sea, and we're explaining how a "poison supper club" helped the FDA set regulations on chemicals in the U.S. food supply.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More