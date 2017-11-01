(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
NYC truck attack
-- New York City terror suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, allegedly planned for weeks ahead of yesterday's attack that killed 8 people. Later Wednesday, Saipov told investigators from his hospital bed that he chose Halloween on purpose and practiced driving the truck.
-- Trump said he would consider sending the attacker to Guantanamo Bay and called the justice system "a joke."
-- The President said he wants to terminate the Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the "green card lottery," an immigration program he said allowed "the terrorist" to come "into our country." Trump called for replacing it with a merit based system and went on to blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was involved in the 1990 legislation that created the program.
-- The victims of the attack include a group of friends from Argentina, who were visiting New York to celebrate their high school reunion.
Mueller probe
-- Last year, Trump did not dismiss the idea of a meeting with Russia's President -- an idea raised by Trump's former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, a source said.
-- Paul Manafort has three US passports with different numbers, and he traveled to Mexico, China and Ecuador with a phone and email account registered under a fake name. Manafort and Rick Gates were frequent travelers to Cyprus.
Washington vs. Silicon Valley
-- Tech companies were grilled again on Capitol Hill, in day 2 of a series of congressional hearings into how foreign nationals used social media to influence the 2016 election. A detail that hasn't escaped notice: the absence of the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google.
-- The House intelligence committee released a sample of the ads a Russian troll farm purchased on Facebook during and after the election.
Las Vegas shooting anniversary
-- It has been one month since Stephen Paddock killed 58 concertgoers, and his motive remains elusive.
-- While there was bipartisan support to oppose bump stocks at the time, nothing has been done to ban the sale of the devices. The White House has rejected a policy debate on gun control legislation.
In other news
-- NPR's senior vice president of news Michael Oreskes resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
-- Amazon announces a new holiday shopping experience all in augmented reality.
-- Trying to get to Mars? Sign up for a digital boarding pass on NASA's latest mission here.
-- Now that November's here, it's getting chillier -- and a chill night in just got more exciting with this new streaming lineup.