(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

NYC truck attack

-- New York City terror suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov , allegedly planned for weeks ahead of yesterday's attack that killed 8 people.

-- Trump said he would consider sending the attacker to Guantanamo Bay and called the justice system "a joke."

-- The President said he wants to terminate the Diversity Visa Lottery , commonly known as the "green card lottery," an immigration program he said allowed "the terrorist" to come "into our country." Trump called for replacing it with a merit based system and went on to blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was involved in the 1990 legislation that created the program

-- The victims of the attack include a group of friends from Argentina , who were visiting New York to celebrate their high school reunion.

Mueller probe





-- Paul Manafort has -- Last year, Trump did not dismiss the idea of a meeting with Russia's President -- an idea raised by Trump's former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, a source said.-- Paul Manafort has three US passports with different numbers, and he traveled to Mexico, China and Ecuador with a phone and email account registered under a fake name. Manafort and Rick Gates were frequent travelers to Cyprus.

Washington vs. Silicon Valley

-- The House intelligence committee released a sample of the ads a Russian troll farm purchased on Facebook during and after the election.

Las Vegas shooting anniversary

-- It has been one month since Stephen Paddock killed 58 concertgoers, and his motive remains elusive

-- While there was bipartisan support to oppose bump stocks at the time, nothing has been done to ban the sale of the devices. The White House has rejected a policy debate on gun control legislation.

In other news

-- NPR's senior vice president of news Michael Oreskes resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment

-- Amazon announces a new holiday shopping experience all in augmented reality

-- Trying to get to Mars? Sign up for a digital boarding pass on NASA's latest mission here