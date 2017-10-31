Story highlights Married couple survived the Las Vegas massacre but died two weeks later

The crash happened less than a mile from their California home

(CNN) When Dennis Carver and his wife, Lorraine, went to the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, they simply wanted to enjoy an evening's entertainment. But as round after round of gunshots were unloaded into the crowd, the couple ran for their lives -- and survived.

Only two weeks after making it out of the massacre , Dennis, 52, and "Lora," 53, died in a car crash less than a mile from their home in Riverside, California.

The Carvers were killed on October 16 when their Mercedes smashed into a metal gate and brick pillars outside their community. The car was engulfed by fire after the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said. It took firefighters nearly an hour to contain the blaze.

The couple's youngest daughter, 16-year-old Madison Carver, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she heard the crash from her bedroom. When she ran outside and down the street to find out what had happened, she recognized her family's vehicle in flames.

"We've found some peace in knowing that our parents just loved each other so much that they had to go at the same time," she told the newspaper.

