(CNN) At least eight people were killed Tuesday in what New York officials are calling a terror attack. Here's what we know so far about how it went down, per the New York Police Department.

Around 3:05 p.m. a man drove a truck onto the West Side Highway bike path.

The truck entered near Houston Street. It was a rental from Home Depot, the home improvement chain said.

The driver continued down the path, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

JUST WATCHED Video shows bike path after NYC truck incident Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows bike path after NYC truck incident 00:40

Further down the path, the truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street.

Read More