How the New York City truck attack unfolded

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Tue October 31, 2017

(CNN)At least eight people were killed Tuesday in what New York officials are calling a terror attack. Here's what we know so far about how it went down, per the New York Police Department.

Around 3:05 p.m. a man drove a truck onto the West Side Highway bike path.

The truck entered near Houston Street. It was a rental from Home Depot, the home improvement chain said.

The driver continued down the path, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

    Further down the path, the truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street.

    After the collision, the driver exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun

    Witnesses said the suspect yelled "Allahu Akbar," law enforcement sources told CNN.
    An image from Twitter shows what appears to be the shooting suspect.
    An image from Twitter shows what appears to be the shooting suspect.

    A police officer assigned to the area fired at the man, hitting him in the stomach.

    The driver of the truck was taken into custody.

    After his arrest, the suspect underwent surgery.
    He has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. Other sources described him as a 29-year Uzbek national who came to the United States in 2010.
    Law enforcement found a note in the truck claiming the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to CNN. The note was in English.

    CNN's Jessica Schneider, Shimon Prokupecz and Intisar Seraaj contributed to this report.