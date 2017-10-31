Breaking News

How the New York City truck attack unfolded

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Tue October 31, 2017

(CNN)At least eight people were killed Tuesday in what New York officials are calling a terror attack. Here's what we know so far about how it went down, per the New York Police Department.

Around 3:05 p.m. a man drove a truck onto the West Side Highway bike path near Houston Street.

The truck was a rental from Home Depot, the home improvement chain said.

The truck drove down the path, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

    The truck continued south and collided with a school bus at Chambers Street.

    After the collision, the driver exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun

    Witnesses said the suspect yelled "Allahu Akbar," according to four law enforcement sources.
    An image from Twitter shows what appears to be the shooting suspect.

    A police officer assigned to the area fired at the man, hitting him in the stomach.

    The driver of the truck was taken into custody.

    The suspect, 29, is undergoing surgery, according to a person familiar with the investigation. He is expected to survive.
    Law enforcement sources told CNN the suspect is from Uzbekistan. He came to the United States in 2010 and is connected to an address in Tampa, Florida.

    CNN's Jessica Schneider, Shimon Prokupecz and Intisar Seraaj contributed to this report.