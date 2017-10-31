NYPD detectives charged with raping handcuffed woman in police van

Story highlights Prosecutors say attacks occurred after officers stopped a car driven by an 18-year-old woman

The two officers were arraigned on Monday on a total of 50 charges

(CNN) Two New York Police Department detectives took turns raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island last month, according to the Kings County District Attorney's office.

Eddie Martins, 37, and Richard Hall, 33, of the Brooklyn South Narcotics unit, were arraigned Monday on a total of 50 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping, the district attorney's office said.

Both detectives pleaded not guilty to all counts, according to the district attorney's office. Martins was released on $250,000 bail and Hall was released on $150,000 bail. Each could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The allegations represent a "flagrant betrayal of public trust," according to Eric Gonzalez, the Acting District Attorney for Kings County.

"It is incomprehensible that two veteran NYPD detectives would allegedly commit such an outrageous act. They took an oath to protect and serve, but allegedly violated that oath by raping a young woman who was in their custody," he said. "We will now seek to hold them accountable for this flagrant betrayal of public trust."

