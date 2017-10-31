New York's Halloween parade goes on amid heightened security

(CNN) Undeterred by a deadly attack hours earlier and just a few blocks away, New Yorkers gathered Tuesday night in Manhattan's West Village for Halloween festivities.

The 44th annual Village Halloween Parade went on as planned amid increased increased security after a truck tore through a bike path on New York City's West Side Highway. The NYPD installed more personnel, blocker trucks and officers with long guns along the parade route, spokesman Eric Phillips said.

Some paradegoers said the attack gave them more reason to show up. If anything, they said they felt safe knowing security was stepped up.

"I definitely wanted to take the risk and support New York City. Why wouldn't you come out here?" said one woman along the parade route.

"If you change your life then the bad guys win," another attendee told CNN's Jason Carroll.

Read More