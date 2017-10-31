Photos: Manhattan truck attack New York City police work in Manhattan after a rental truck drove down a busy bicycle path and struck people on Tuesday, October 31. At least eight people were killed and nearly a dozen were injured in the incident, which is being investigated as terrorism, according to multiple law enforcement sources. A suspect is in custody. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Police officers stand next to a body covered under a white sheet.

The driver of the truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path for several blocks, according to two senior law enforcement sources at the New York Police Department. After striking multiple people, the driver hit a school bus and wrecked the truck, an NYPD official said.

Bicycles and debris are scattered on the bike path.

First responders gather at the scene.

Four people on the school bus had minor injuries after the truck crashed into it, a police official said. After hitting the bus, the driver exited the truck and was shot by police while displaying imitation firearms, according to the NYPD.