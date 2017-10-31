5 things for October 31: Arresting developments

(CNN) Happy Halloween! It's sure to be a spooky one for some people in Washington. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Russia investigation

The FBI statement regarding Papadopoulos also states he was involved in an email chain suggesting that a low-level campaign staffer meet with Russian officials interested in the Trump campaign so as not "to send any signal."

As for Manafort and Gates , they were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and other charges.

2. Trump administration

The White House was in emergency mode following the flurry of activity from the Mueller investigation. First of all, officials say President Donald Trump will not call for Mueller's firing. Trump has repeatedly downplayed and dismissed the investigation.

Trump was, however, reportedly livid over Monday's developments, especially the surprising revelation of Papadopoulos' guilty plea.

When faced with the day's developments, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tried to pivot the conversation to Hillary Clinton's campaign, saying somewhat illogically that previous news about the Clinton campaign funding the infamous Steele dossier amounted to "collusion" with Russia.

3. Puerto Rico

While the FBI office in San Juan would neither confirm nor deny an investigation, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general said it opened a review of the contract after a CNN report highlighted the contract and calls from members of Congress. The office said it considers the investigation to be one of its high-priority cases.

4. Facebook

Facebook will inform lawmakers this week that roughly 126 million Americans may have been served content generated on its platform by the Russian government-linked troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency between June 2015 and August 2017. That's more than half of the voting population. However, in written testimony, Facebook stresses that such content represented "a tiny fraction" -- 0.004% -- of everything that circulated on the platform's News Feed.

5. Bowe Bergdahl

At his sentencing hearing Monday, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl apologized to service members who searched for him after he deserted his outpost in Afghanistan in 2009. He was captured by the Taliban hours later and held captive for four years before being released in a controversial prisoner swap in 2014. Bergdahl and his case have become a political firebrand, and earlier this month he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The trial has been filled with harrowing statements from both Bergdahl and service members charged with rescuing him.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these.

Kevin Spacey criticized for coming out in apology on alleged sex assault

On a related note, "House of Cards" will end after sixth season

Want to know your credit score? Just ask Alexa

Two women and their dogs rescued after five months adrift at sea

Google's CEO says he will "drop everything" to attend to hamburger emoji debate, which is apparently about lettuce placement.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"... The lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War. And men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had to make their stand."

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, discussing the , discussing the Civil War and removal of Confederate monuments during a Fox News appearance Monday.

AND FINALLY ...

