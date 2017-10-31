Story highlights Dodgers stay alive in World Series

Game 7 is Wednesday

(CNN) One of the most entertaining World Series of all time is going the distance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a decisive Game 7, winning Game 6 at home 3-1 against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Justin Verlander, acquired by Houston for a deep postseason run, was dominant through the first five innings. He had a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by Astros leadoff hitter George Springer in the top of the third off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. It was Springer's fourth home run in this World Series, making him the only other leadoff hitter aside from Lenny Dykstra (1993) to accomplish that feat.

But the Dodgers got to Verlander, the former Detroit Tigers ace, in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double by Chris Taylor and an RBI sacrifice fly by Corey Seager.

Joc Pederson added a solo home run off Astros reliever Joe Musgrove in the bottom of the seventh.

Read More