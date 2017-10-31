Breaking News

Mini Transat: Mind over matter on the high seas for yachtsman Simon Koster

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 7:51 AM ET, Tue October 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Simon Koster is in the thick of a solo sailing race, the Mini Transat, one of 82 sailors competing in the event.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
Simon Koster is in the thick of a solo sailing race, the Mini Transat, one of 82 sailors competing in the event.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The Swiss yachtsman has employed a psychologist to help him work on the mental strains of being on board.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
The Swiss yachtsman has employed a psychologist to help him work on the mental strains of being on board.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Much of that mental strain is to do with sleep, Koster estimates he will average between four to five hours in any given 24-hour period during the race.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
Much of that mental strain is to do with sleep, Koster estimates he will average between four to five hours in any given 24-hour period during the race.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
His first pre-race challenge was to undertake a series of tasks on dry land while awake for 36 hours.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
His first pre-race challenge was to undertake a series of tasks on dry land while awake for 36 hours.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
His boat is littered with messages that act as reminders and pointers from his sports psychologist.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
His boat is littered with messages that act as reminders and pointers from his sports psychologist.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Having completed the Mini Transat twice before, he believes he is far better prepared mentally this time around.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
Having completed the Mini Transat twice before, he believes he is far better prepared mentally this time around.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
He admits being alone for days on end at sea can bring its challenges, particularly when it comes to decision making.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
He admits being alone for days on end at sea can bring its challenges, particularly when it comes to decision making.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
And he is prone to shouting at and hitting his boat if his frustration spills over.
Photos: Sailing's mental challenge
And he is prone to shouting at and hitting his boat if his frustration spills over.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
simon koster on boardsimon koster waves splashingsimon koster sleepingsimon koster cabinsimon koster cockpitsimon koster cargo shipsimon koster working insidesimon koster boat turning

Story highlights

  • Simon Koster employed a psychologist to aid him during solo sailing
  • The Swiss sailor was first tested mentally over 36 hours without sleep
  • Words of wisdom litter his boat to boost him for days alone at sea

(CNN)Simon Koster had been awake for 36 hours straight. He had attempted to take the same measurement on his boat four times, only to forget the number almost instantaneously.

Deprived of sleep, the Swiss yachtsman was at the point of delirium.
Bizarrely, the lack of sleep was part of an exercise taking place in his boat ... but on dry land.
    It was preparation for days alone at sea, cut off from the world, as well as nights where sleep is short and fleeting.
    On Wednesday (November 1), Koster will leave Gran Canaria and sail 5,000 kilometers to Le Marin, Martinique, on the second leg of the Mini Transat, a race he has attempted twice before.
    Read More
    He finished sixth on the opening leg between La Rochelle on the Bay of Biscay and Gran Canaria.
    50 years of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda
    yacht club costa smeralda 50th anniversary sardinia sailing mainsail spc_00094221

      JUST WATCHED

      50 years of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    50 years of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 22:30
    READ: Gender relations on the high seas

    A day and a half awake

    During his last voyage in the fleet in 2015, he was approached by the psychologist Thomas Theurillat.
    "The boat wasn't in the water and there wasn't much time before we left so instead we did it in the yard," recalls Koster. "For 36 hours I stayed awake to see how I reacted, to see how I could be pushed with sleep, and see what I was capable of when I was tired.
    "There were questions like 'what can I do about it, what are the signs I'm getting too tired?' It was pretty hard and it gets to a point where you're not capable of doing things properly anymore.
    "I recall taking one measurement four times to remember what number I was reading. You get pretty stupid when you're tired.
    "You make big decisions on the water and you need to have slept to have done that."
    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas
    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas

      JUST WATCHED

      Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas 22:31
    READ: Bullied as a kid, he conquered the world
    Theurillat runs One Day -- a coaching method centered on one individual, with one coach addressing subject in one day -- and works with everyone from Olympians to paragliders and businesses.
    "Normally, you have the boss and the employees," he explains. "The boss normally has to think about doing the right thing, and the employees then do it. Simon has to do both.
    "Being a solo sailor is a big challenge: to prepare to be alone or to relax during the night. It's not enough just to prepare the boat and the body, you have to prepare the brain.
    "When we're drunk or tired, the brain doesn't have a back-up if you make mistakes. If you make mistakes, you have no way of knowing. So you need to understand at what point those mistakes come in."
    Koster estimates he will average four or five hours sleep across any 24-hour period throughout the race.
    For 2017, he has worked more closely with Theurillat on the water, playing out sessions while sleep deprived so the decision-making process becomes automatic when he's at the point of exhaustion during the race.
    The rules of the Mini Transat state that sailors are not allowed to contact the outside world.
    Unsurprisingly, Koster describes the race as "much more of a mental battle than a physical one."
    Blair Tuke&#39;s pursuit of history
    Blair Tuke's pursuit of history

      JUST WATCHED

      Blair Tuke's pursuit of history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Blair Tuke's pursuit of history 03:04
    READ: Sailing the ocean in miniature

    Onboard reminders

    But in some ways, Theurillat is always there with him. A walk around his boat, throws up all manner of reminders.
    As he steps outside the vessel, he is met by a sticker with the words, "how long do I have to be outside for?" and "have I got two or three bars to eat in my pocket?"
    At the wheel, is another: "Do I actually have to steer or can I go to sleep?"
    They are little reminders that carry significant meaning. For, do you need to steer or will autopilot do a better job, particularly if you're tired.
    Theurillat points out these are Koster's words and thoughts and not his own, ensuring the sailor is making as many correct decisions as possible.
    "We see peak performance like a cake, there are so many layers: the boat, tactics, the body," says Theurillat. "One part of that is taking time to know what you're going to do. If you start doing something without a plan, it's easier to go in the wrong direction.
    "It's easy to make the right decision when sitting on the shore over a coffee.
    "But not on day 10 on the water when short of food and tired. So since the first leg, we've spoken about the decisions he's made, what he'd do again and what he'd do differently. With Simon, it's about trying to have positive pictures about what lies ahead."
    The sun was beginning to set over the Marina da Glória and award-winning sports photographer Clive Mason was finishing up for the day. All he needed was that one perfect shot and, &quot;as if by magic,&quot; Cypriot windsurfer Andreas Cariolou glided directly past the press boat as he made his way to shore.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Andreas Cariolou, RS-X (Cyprus)The sun was beginning to set over the Marina da Glória and award-winning sports photographer Clive Mason was finishing up for the day. All he needed was that one perfect shot and, "as if by magic," Cypriot windsurfer Andreas Cariolou glided directly past the press boat as he made his way to shore.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Sailors are not averse to &quot;playing up&quot; for the cameras, jokes Mason, telling CNN the more brazen showboaters will deliberately seek to sail past the working press.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton & Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain)Sailors are not averse to "playing up" for the cameras, jokes Mason, telling CNN the more brazen showboaters will deliberately seek to sail past the working press.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    But the photographer&#39;s craft is also about intensely &quot;personal&quot; moments. Mason says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to get the opportunity to shoot Australian sailor Nathan Outteridge washing down his boat in this pragmatic, four or five days before the hustle and bustle of Olympic competition. &quot;I love this picture,&quot; Mason says, telling CNN Sport he and his fellow professionals sometimes find themselves forming bonds with the athletes they cover over the years, quietly sharing their moments of victory.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Nathan Outteridge, 49er skiff (Australia)But the photographer's craft is also about intensely "personal" moments. Mason says he was "lucky" to get the opportunity to shoot Australian sailor Nathan Outteridge washing down his boat in this pragmatic, four or five days before the hustle and bustle of Olympic competition. "I love this picture," Mason says, telling CNN Sport he and his fellow professionals sometimes find themselves forming bonds with the athletes they cover over the years, quietly sharing their moments of victory.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    As the events started and windsurfers, dinghies and skiffs flew by in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain, Mason freely admits Rio 2016 became as much about the topography as the sailing talent.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton & Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain)As the events started and windsurfers, dinghies and skiffs flew by in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain, Mason freely admits Rio 2016 became as much about the topography as the sailing talent.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    At times, the photographers had to remind themselves what they were actually there to shoot, he tells CNN. After all, &quot;not every picture could look like a chocolate box.&quot;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Pablo Abella & Mariana Costa, Nacra 17 (Uruguay)At times, the photographers had to remind themselves what they were actually there to shoot, he tells CNN. After all, "not every picture could look like a chocolate box."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    This image, taken &quot;late in the afternoon&quot; on the Copacabana, depicts the &quot;abstract&quot; sails of the Finn fleet positioned directly below Christ the Redeemer. It&#39;s a photo that could adorn the wall of any home; indeed, Mason confirms he&#39;s had numerous requests for prints.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Finn Class in the shadow of SugarloafThis image, taken "late in the afternoon" on the Copacabana, depicts the "abstract" sails of the Finn fleet positioned directly below Christ the Redeemer. It's a photo that could adorn the wall of any home; indeed, Mason confirms he's had numerous requests for prints.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    But there was a whole lot more to Rio 2016 than triumphant topography. In this image, Mason captures the exact moment Giles Scott realizes he has sealed the gold medal for Great Britain. It&#39;s the final product of careful planning on the part of the photographer -- Scott&#39;s lead was already unassailable the day before the medal race.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Giles Scott, Finn class (Great Britain)But there was a whole lot more to Rio 2016 than triumphant topography. In this image, Mason captures the exact moment Giles Scott realizes he has sealed the gold medal for Great Britain. It's the final product of careful planning on the part of the photographer -- Scott's lead was already unassailable the day before the medal race.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Mason describes the image of Scott&#39;s elation as &quot;one the nicest, cleanest&quot; he&#39;s ever taken -- telling CNN Sport the ultimate aim is always &quot;a picture that tells a story with a key moment, key athlete and beautiful light.&quot; But sometimes it&#39;s about pure action. Here, a member of the Nacra 17 Olympic fleet fights with testing winds on the Rio waters.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain) Mason describes the image of Scott's elation as "one the nicest, cleanest" he's ever taken -- telling CNN Sport the ultimate aim is always "a picture that tells a story with a key moment, key athlete and beautiful light." But sometimes it's about pure action. Here, a member of the Nacra 17 Olympic fleet fights with testing winds on the Rio waters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The photographer was &quot;in the lap of the Gods&quot; for this shot as he hung from side of a boat and utilized an underwater housing. Finely framed, &quot;the crest of the water leads into the shape of the sail.&quot;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Mathew Belcher & Will Ryan, 470 class (Australia)The photographer was "in the lap of the Gods" for this shot as he hung from side of a boat and utilized an underwater housing. Finely framed, "the crest of the water leads into the shape of the sail."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    &quot;Whatever you&#39;re doing, its a huge sacrifice,&quot; Mason concludes, admitting it can be difficult spending so much time away from family. But after covering four Olympic sailing regattas, hundreds of F1 races and numerous FIFA World Cups, this photographer has no intention of quitting. &lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/24/motorsport/f1-photographer-darren-heath-2017-season/&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Interested in professional sports photography? &lt;em&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Find out how to capture the world&#39;s fastest drivers &lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Mariana Costa & Pablo Abella, Nacra 17 (Uruguay)"Whatever you're doing, its a huge sacrifice," Mason concludes, admitting it can be difficult spending so much time away from family. But after covering four Olympic sailing regattas, hundreds of F1 races and numerous FIFA World Cups, this photographer has no intention of quitting. Interested in professional sports photography? Find out how to capture the world's fastest drivers
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Clive mason sailing photography RS-X class sunset marina da gloriaClive mason sailing photography Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of Great BritainClive mason sailing Nathan Outteridge of AustraliaClive Mason sailing Nacra 17 mixed class race rio de janeiro christ the redeemerNacra 17 Mixed class race uruguay rio 2016 foregroundClive mason photography Finn Class sailing marina da gloria christ the redeemerClive mason photography giles scott finn class gold medal elationClive Mason photography Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of Great Britain Nacra 17 Mixed classClive mason photography matthew belcher and will ryan australia 470 class dinghy sailingClive mason sailing photography Mariana Foglia Costa Pablo Defazio Abella Nacra 17
    READ: Giving it all up to sail around the world
    Koster also keeps a log book into which he makes entries twice every 24 hours, asking him questions he believes will be pertinent when he revisits the words later in the race. As he puts it, "it's just another way of taking a step back."
    For him, the psychology has been a massive boost. First and foremost, "I don't get myself in the same gnarly states as I did before, I'm no longer making big mistakes.
    "I might now sleep more than others in this race but my decisions will be better, I'll take the right path and that's much more valuable in terms of time."
    It's not just Theurillat's expertise in sleep that have helped Koster. He's also offered guidance on how to stay mentally strong during days alone on the ocean.
    Koster says that area of sailing has never really bothered him. But not being able to consult with someone else around ideas and decisions leads to doubt.
    He now has greater self-confidence and more belief in the team that has put together his boat for the voyage.
    There are times he has been pushed to the limit but, he says, never to the point of breakdown.
    "I have no problem shouting and hitting the boat," he says laughing. "The only problem there is you lose your voice but there's no one to speak to anyway!
    "I know some are worse, there are some [of an 82-sailor fleet] that have actually put dents in their boom from hitting it in frustration! I think I can keep that in check."