South Africa in pole position to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

(CNN) South Africa is in pole position to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023, after receiving an official recommendation from the tournament's board of directors.

Both Ireland and France had submitted bids to stage the 10th edition of the tournament but, following an assessment of the three bids, only a surprise turnaround from the World Rugby Council would appear to stop the global showpiece heading to South Africa for the second time.

"This is the first Rugby World Cup host selection to take place following a complete redesign of the bidding process to promote greater transparency and maximize World Rugby's hosting objectives," World Rugby and Rugby World Cup Limited Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"The comprehensive and independently scrutinized evaluation reaffirmed that we have three exceptional bids.

"But it also identified South Africa as a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria, which is supported by the Board in the recommendation."

