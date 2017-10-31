Story highlights Miller made his Olympic debut aged 20

(CNN) Bode Miller, America's most decorated alpine skier, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 40-year-old last raced in 2015 at the World Championships in Beaver Creek, and though he said at the beginning of this year he would consider competing in skiing's FIS World Cup again, he announced Tuesday his career is over.

"I had a long career as a ski racer but I'm no longer craving for it."

Miller last competed at a World Cup race two-and-a-half years ago

Oldest Olympic skiing medalist

