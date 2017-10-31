White House says Trump will not visit DMZ

Story highlights "The President is not going to visit the DMZ," an official said

Trump has employed increasingly volatile rhetoric in his comments about North Korea

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will not visit the DMZ, a senior administration official announced Tuesday during a briefing from the White House podium.

Last Monday, the White House first signaled Trump would most likely forgo a visit to the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea when he visits Asia next month, bypassing what has been a symbolic opportunity for US commanders in chief to stare into the Hermit Kingdom.

"The President is not going to visit the DMZ," the official said, explaining that "there is not enough time in the schedule" and that visiting the DMZ has become "a little bit of a cliché."

The official said the White House had to pick between a visit to the DMZ or a visit to Camp Humphreys, a joint US-South Korean military base, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in invited Trump to visit.

The official said the White House felt Camp Humphreys "would make more sense in terms of the President's message" by drawing attention to "South Korea's role in sharing the burden of supporting this critical alliance."

