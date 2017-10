Trump administration set to slap Cuba at the UN

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration will deliver a slap to Cuba by voting against a November 1 United Nations resolution calling for the end of its embargo on the Caribbean island.

Last year, the Obama administration abstained from the vote, breaking with a longstanding tradition of voting "no" as part of its efforts to foster better relations, a campaign that included re-opening the US embassy in Havana and a visit by then-President Barack Obama.

This year, mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats are shadowing the relationship, which had already soured under President Donald Trump's more hostile stance toward Havana.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US decision to vote against the UN resolution , which Cuba has brought every year for the last 26, is meant to "underscore" the Trump administration's Cuba policy.

"We plan to vote against the resolution to underscore this new approach to Cuba," Nauert said, noting that the US has historically voted against it. "The Trump administration policy gives greater emphasis in advancing human rights and democracy in Cuba, while maintaining engagement that serves US national interests."

