How much trouble is Tony Podesta in?

(CNN) "The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm," tweeted the President of the United States on Tuesday morning. "What he know about Crooked Dems is earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!"

What, exactly, is President Donald Trump talking about? Podesta! Wait, isn't that the guy who ran Hillary Clinton's campaign? Is this controversy as big a deal as Trump says it is?

Start here: Tony Podesta, the guy with the lobbying firm, is the brother of John Podesta, who was chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, chief of staff to then-President Bill Clinton and a major player in Democratic political and policy circles for decades.

As John rose up the ranks of Democratic politics, Tony was following a similar ascent in the world of political influence -- emerging as one of the most powerful Democratic lobbyists (and biggest party donors) in Washington.

