Washington (CNN) Fresh off a lunch in the Capitol with his potential colleagues, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore would not say if he would vote against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, following a primary campaign where his opposition to McConnell was a central focus.

Moore spent Tuesday in Washington as he heads to a general election in the heavily Republican state this December, and as he left the Senate GOP lunch, he responded to a few questions from reporters and said he had spoken with McConnell at the event.

Asked if he wanted McConnell removed as majority leader, Moore said, "We didn't talk about that."

"I'm not going to give you an opinion on that right now," Moore said.

The relatively demure approach from Moore on Tuesday came in sharp contrast to his record in Alabama and rhetoric on the campaign trail, where the former judge -- who has a history of incendiary and derogatory comments, including saying homosexuality should be outlawed and that Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim member of Congress, should be barred from serving because of his religion -- railed against McConnell and the Republican establishment as ineffective.

