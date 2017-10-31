Story highlights "I think there's a warm rapport there," the official said

Trump and Duterte spoke by phone in April

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has publicly chastised members of the NATO alliance, and in private, he's sparred over the phone with the presidents of US allies like Mexico and Australia.

But when it comes to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte , who has sanctioned extrajudicial killings of suspected drug users and dealers and been accused of a slew of human rights violations, Trump enjoys a "warm rapport," a senior administration official said Tuesday.

"I think there's a warm rapport there. He's very much looking forward to his first meeting with President Duterte," the senior administration official said during a briefing for reporters from the White House briefing room ahead of the President's 12-day swing through East Asia.

Trump's embrace of Duterte is not an outlier. He has repeatedly embraced and praised strongmen around the world and he has resisted discussing human rights publicly in meetings with leaders who have faced widespread human rights violations allegations.

The official said Trump and Duterte have exchanged letters and spoken on the phone ahead of Trump's trip to the Philippines, which will be the final stop of the trip.