Jeb Hensarling won't seek re-election

The Dallas-area congressman is one of many Republicans passing on another bid

(CNN) Texas Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling, the powerful chairman of the House financial services committee, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Hensarling, who represents Dallas, hails from a Republican-heavy district. His departure may not open an opportunity for Democrats, but it does represent another prominent GOP member of Congress who has chosen to call it quits during the tumultuous early days of the Trump administration.

In an email sent to his supporters, Hensarling said that it was never his intention to make congressional service a career.

"Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned," Hensarling said.

As chairman of the financial services committee, Hensarling is a key player in the ongoing negotiations by Republicans to reform the American tax code. In his statement, he promised that despite his decision to not run for re-election, he has every intention of working to make sure tax reform passes the House.

