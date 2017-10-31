Hope Hicks to be interviewed by Mueller's team

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's communications director Hope Hicks, one of his closest and longest-serving aides, is set to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in mid-November, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

Mueller's team is interviewing White House officials "regularly" and "deliberately" over the coming weeks, and this official expects Mueller could conclude interviews with White House officials by Thanksgiving.

Some administration officials are expected to be interviewed by Mueller's team while Trump is on a 12-day trip to Asia. The officials with whom Mueller has sought interviews who are traveling on the trip -- like Hicks -- will be interviewed when they return, the official said.

Hicks' attorney Robert Trout did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More