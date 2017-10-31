Story highlights The ACLU petitioned for "immediate and unmonitored access" to the individual

The American was turned over to US forces by the US-backed Kurdish-led group fighting in ISIS last month

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration argued against granting the ACLU access to an unnamed US citizen detained for allegedly fighting for ISIS in Syria, according to a motion filed in federal court Monday.

Government attorneys filed the response in the US District Court for the District of Columbia after the civil rights group petitioned the court for "immediate and unmonitored access" to the individual who was turned over to US forces by the US-backed Kurdish-led group fighting ISIS last month.

The individual is currently being held in Iraq.

At the time, the Defense Department said the International Committee of the Red Cross had been notified of the detention and was working with US authorities to organize a visit, which according to the government's filing has now taken place.

In its filing, the government argued that since the ACLU has no "significant relationship" with the detainee, it "cannot show that it would act in the detainee's best interests when it has never conferred with the detainee in order to learn what those interests are," according to the filing.

