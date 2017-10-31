FEMA: No funds spent on controversial Whitefish contract

Story highlights FEMA administrator Brock Long spoke to a Senate panel

"There's no lawyer inside FEMA that would've ever agreed to the language that was in that contract," Long said

Washington (CNN) FEMA's administrator said Tuesday that "not one dollar" of the agency's money has been used to pay Whitefish Energy Holdings, the company that received a controversial contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to help restore the battered power grid.

That leaves it unclear how the young company will be reimbursed for the nearly month of work it has completed, considering the island's government and utility authorities both filed for bankruptcy this year. The contract, signed in late September, called for an initial $3.7 million payment, followed by reimbursement of up to $300 million for completed satisfactory work.

FEMA administrator Brock Long told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that his agency would not have signed off on the contract, had it been made aware of it.

"There's no lawyer inside FEMA that would've ever agreed to the language that was in that contract to begin with," Long said. "There was also language in there that would suggest that the federal government would never audit Whitefish -- which, there's not a lawyer inside FEMA that would ever agree to that type of language."

Long spoke as several arms of the federal government are looking into the contract. The FBI has opened a preliminary inquiry into the contract, a source familiar with the review told CNN on Monday . An inspector general and several congressional committees are also asking questions.

