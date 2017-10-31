Story highlights Trump Jr. sent a tweet Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday evening marked Halloween by tweeting that he would redistribute his child's candy to "teach her about socialism."

"I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism," the President's eldest son tweeted, along with a photo of his daughter dressed as a police officer and carrying a bucket of candy.

I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Trump Jr.'s dig at socialism got a reaction from some on the left.

The socialist magazine Jacobin tweeted a screenshot of Trump Jr.'s tweet and wrote, "Just wait until she finds out about capital income!"

Just wait until she finds out about capital income! pic.twitter.com/zT2hDann0f — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) October 31, 2017

And Twitter user @Bearpigman said socialism was more similar to children getting free candy from trick-or-treating than it was to her father taking her candy.

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

