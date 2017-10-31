Story highlights The White House has sought to distance itself from the three men

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought to downplay the indictments of former top campaign aides even calling one of his campaign advisers, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI, a "low-level volunteer."

But during his campaign, he touted the adviser, George Papadopoulos, as an "excellent guy" as he sought to beef up his foreign policy staff.

"The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts [sic] lawyer said, there was 'no collusion' and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!" Trump tweeted.

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

On Monday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, surrendered to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including conspiracy against the US. It was also announced that Papadopoulos, had pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. The revelation is the campaign's clearest connection so far to Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 election.

The White House has sought to distance itself from the three men. Officials have said Manafort and Gates' alleged activities happened before the campaign, and has said Papadopoulos was not a part of the campaign's inner workings.

