The White House said Trump is not closing the door to diplomacy but rejects the possibility of direct talks at this time

Washington (CNN) A group of Senate Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday aiming to prevent President Donald Trump from launching a preemptive strike on North Korea without congressional approval absent an imminent threat to the US.

Citing "the escalation of irresponsible rhetoric" and "contradictory behavior from Trump and officials in his administration," the bill would prohibit "funds from being used for kinetic military operations without congressional approval unless the United States faces an imminent threat or such action is necessary to defend citizens or our allies."

Sen. Chris Murphy led fellow Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Brian Schatz, Cory Booker, Jeff Merkley, Elizabeth Warren and Tom Udall -- as well as independent Sen. Bernie Sanders -- in introducing the bill.

"We need to take the President seriously when he threatens war, because the dam could break at any moment. Republican and Democratic senators are alarmed over the path we're on, and it's important we join forces to reclaim Congress' constitutional role in matters of war and peace before there's no turning back," Murphy said.

"This bill shouldn't be controversial since it essentially restates current law, but Congress needs to make it crystal clear that the President does not have the authority to take preemptive military action in North Korea without congressional consent," he added.

