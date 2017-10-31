Steve Israel: Dems' big opportunity from Russia probe

Story highlights Steve Israel: For Trump base, Mueller indictments a nothing-burger; for Trump opponents, it's an all-you-can-eat buffet

Israel: With GOP in Russia probe muck, to win swing voters Dems should focus on voters' kitchen-table concerns

Former US Rep. Steve Israel, a Democrat from New York, is a political novelist and CNN contributor. His next book, "Big Guns," will be released in April. This piece is one in a series of columns for CNN Opinion on life after Congress. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) If you're among the 33% (according to the latest Gallup Poll) who support Donald Trump and if you get all your news from Trump-friendly outlets, the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are indeed the "nothing-burger" the pundits like to discuss (paraphrasing the President himself, a nothing-burger meal might conclude with him standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shooting somebody without losing voters). On the other hand, if you're a stalwart Trump opponent, this is a lavish all-you-can-eat buffet.

Steve Israel

My own thoughts on the indictments stem from my experience as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where I was in charge of recruiting and supporting House candidates. I'd often meet with them at their political headquarters or invite them to my own office in Washington and dispense my sage counsel.

I gave them all my best tips and laid out the rules for a viable campaign, and in the back of my mind I would always think: Rule 1 is to avoid headlines with words like "indictment," "money laundering" and "conspiracy." I always tried to communicate as much to them.

In the current polarized political environment, and following on the heels of the indictments and the guilty plea of George Papadapoulos, we'll see whether my advice remains sound. I do, however, have some basic cautions for both political parties going forward.

First, we're just about a year from the midterm election, and the impact of the Manafort, Gates and other potential indictments remain to be seen. This much is clear: Congressional Republicans were already experiencing headwinds, and those headwinds just became strong and sustained.

