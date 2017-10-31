In New York, terrorists' tactic of choice strikes near scene of 9/11

Story highlights Peter Bergen says the once a rarely used tactic of vehicle attacks has become tactic of choice for terrorists in the West

Fifteen such attacks in the West, including Tuesday's in New York, have killed scores of people in the past three years

(CNN) On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Uzbek national committed the first deadly terrorist attack in Manhattan since two planes, hijacked by members of al Qaeda, destroyed the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The attacker, identified to CNN by law enforcement sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is accused of renting a truck and using it to mow down bicyclists in lower Manhattan, a few blocks from the rebuilt trade center. Eight people were killed.

Terrorists, like school shooters, learn from other attacks. And no tactic has spread more quickly among terrorists in the West than the use of trucks and other vehicles to carry out mass casualty attacks.

What was once a rarely used tactic has now become a tactic of choice for terrorists who are living in the West, because these attacks simply require the rental or purchase of a suitable vehicle and access to crowds of people.

Since 2014 there have been 15 vehicular attacks in the West by jihadist terrorists, including Tuesday's attack in Manhattan, according to a count by New America, a nonpartisan research institution. Such vehicular attacks have proven quite lethal, killing 142 people in the West since 2014, including the eight who died in Tuesday's attack.

