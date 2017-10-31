A student wore an orange jumpsuit with 'Freddie Gray' taped on the back to a Halloween party

(CNN) A South Carolina university is looking into whether a student broke its code of conduct when he wore an orange jumpsuit with the name "Freddie Gray" taped on it to a Halloween party.

The College of Charleston student wore the outfit to an off-campus party and posed for photos. One showed the student, who is white, pointing to the name with his thumbs.

Gray, a 25-year-old African-American man, died in 2015 in Baltimore after suffering a neck injury while in police custody. His death spurred massive protests and riots in Baltimore.

Three Baltimore police officers were acquitted at trial of charges related to Gray's death and prosecutors dropped charges against the remaining three officers. The Justice Department also declined to prosecute the six.

"These people make fun of the gender, ethnicity -- basically it is disgusting," said Detrickt Manning, who provided the photo taken at the party to CNN. He said he received it from someone who was there.

