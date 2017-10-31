Fisher-Price infant motion seat, PlanToys Baby Gym recalled

Story highlights No children were injured by either product

Parents should immediately stop using the Fisher-Price motion seat which may overheat

(CNN) The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week the recall of two baby products: Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats and PlanToys Baby Gyms. No injuries have been reported with either product.

Consumers should immediately stop using both recalled products, according to the commission, and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund for Soothing Motion Seats. Those who purchased the baby gym should contact PlanToys for a free replacement.

Motion seat

The recalled motion seats, which sway and bounce while playing music and sounds, include Fisher-Price model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22 as well as Smart Connect model number CMR39. The model number is on the underside of the motor housing.

Fisher-Price, a brand of Mattel Inc., has received 36 reports of the motion seat overheating, including one of a fire contained within the motor housing, according to the product safety commission. The overheating poses a fire hazard.

Read More