Breaking News

Tiger Woods to make golf return after nine-month absence

Updated 6:18 AM ET, Tue October 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?
Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    JUST WATCHED

    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Tiger Woods tweeted that he would play in Bahamas
  • The former world No.1 has not played since February
  • Woods underwent back surgery in April

(CNN)After a nine-month absence through injury, former world No.1 Tiger Woods will make his competitive return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on November 30.

The 14-time major winner, who has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February, will play in an 18-man tournament that he himself hosts in the Bahamas.
In a statement on his website, Woods, 41, said that he was "excited to return" and described the Albany golf course as the "perfect setting" for his comeback.
    "It will be great to join this outstanding field," Woods said of a line up that will include world No.1 Dustin Johnson, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and world PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.
    EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 11: Lexi Thompson of USA plays a shot during the second round of the Evian Championship Golf on September 11, 2015 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
    EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 11: Lexi Thompson of USA plays a shot during the second round of the Evian Championship Golf on September 11, 2015 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson 22:31
    READ: Tiger Woods -- Glory and pain
    Read More
    "I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."
    Woods underwent his fourth back operation in three years in April and his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic was his fifth in 19 tournaments. Since 2010, he has pulled out of seven tournaments, four of them because of back issues.
    4 days with Tiger Woods
    tiger woods exclusive 4 days dubai past present future living golf march 2017 spc_00015513

      JUST WATCHED

      4 days with Tiger Woods

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    4 days with Tiger Woods 22:29
    READ: And the best shot Tiger ever hit was...
    It has been a difficult year for the American who was last week placed on probation for a year after pleading guilty to reckless driving.
    Woods was found on May 29 by police officers passed out in his car with prescription drugs in his system.
    CHASKA, UNITED STATES: Tiger Woods of the US watches his bunker shot on the 18th hole drop into the cup to finish his suspended second round of 2002 PGA championship 17 August 2002 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Woods finished the round with a 69 for a two-day total of four under par. AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHASKA, UNITED STATES: Tiger Woods of the US watches his bunker shot on the 18th hole drop into the cup to finish his suspended second round of 2002 PGA championship 17 August 2002 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Woods finished the round with a 69 for a two-day total of four under par. AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      What's the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What's the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit? 01:01
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and videos
    The deal also requires for 12 months of probation, standard court fees, a $250 fine, $250 charity donation, 50 hours of community service, an online class and completion of DUI school.