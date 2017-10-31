Story highlights Tiger Woods tweeted that he would play in Bahamas

The former world No.1 has not played since February

Woods underwent back surgery in April

(CNN) After a nine-month absence through injury, former world No.1 Tiger Woods will make his competitive return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on November 30.

The 14-time major winner, who has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February, will play in an 18-man tournament that he himself hosts in the Bahamas.

In a statement on his website, Woods, 41, said that he was "excited to return" and described the Albany golf course as the "perfect setting" for his comeback.

"It will be great to join this outstanding field," Woods said of a line up that will include world No.1 Dustin Johnson, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and world PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

