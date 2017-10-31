Story highlights Liverpool defender receives death threat on Instagram

(CNN) Liverpool's Croatian international Dejan Lovren says he's received a "disgusting" death threat against his family on social media.

In an Instagram story, Lovren posted the private message which read: "I'm gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****."

The defender then wrote: "I don't mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them!

"But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that."

Merseyside Police told CNN that Lovren has yet to officially report the abusive message he'd received, while Instagram was not immediately available for comment.

