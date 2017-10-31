Syrian teenager plotted bomb attack in Germany, police say

Berlin (CNN) A Syrian teenager has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack using powerful explosives, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old man, known as Yamen A., was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Schwerin, northern Germany.

He is "suspected of having planned and made concrete preparations for an Islamist-motivated attack," spokeswoman Frauke Kohler said in a news conference.

His aim was to "kill and wound as many people as possible," she said.

The Syrian teen had researched bomb-making techniques online and had begun acquiring the necessary chemicals and materials to build an explosive device, including sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide, Kohler said.

