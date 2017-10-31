Moscow (CNN) Moscow is again dismissing claims of Russian interference in last year's US presidential election as baseless.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Tuesday that indictments against former Trump campaign aides "contribute to already over-the-top Russophobic hysteria" and said allegations of contacts with Russian officials are "unfounded" and "unsubstantiated."

Answering questions from CNN on a conference call, Peskov said, "So far Russia is not featured in any way in these indictments -- other countries and other people are mentioned there. We do not want to be involved in these processes and of course we would prefer that they do not contribute to already over-the-top Russophobic hysteria. We hope that wisdom will prevail some day."

The Kremlin reaction comes as a Washington investigation into alleged Russian collusion with US President Donald Trump's election campaign intensified Monday, first with the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former campaign official Rick Gates and then with the revelation that former campaign foreign-policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Both Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty.

JUST WATCHED Connecting the dots in the Russia investigation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Connecting the dots in the Russia investigation 07:00

When asked by CNN how he could say the indictment against Papadopolous did not relate to Russia, given that it mentioned contacts with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- through an intermediary -- with the Trump campaign, Peskov told CNN, "This is like a meeting with the children of Lieutenant Schmidt," referring to a fictional society of swindlers featured in a Russian satirical novel.

Read More