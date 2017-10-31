Deposed Catalan leader 'not seeking asylum in Belgium'

Barcelona, Spain (CNN) Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said he was not in Brussels to apply for political asylum but had traveled to the Belgian capital for "safety" after Spain filed charges of rebellion against him.

In his first public remarks since criminal charges were announced over his drive for Catalan independence, Puigdemont condemned the "violence" and "oppression" of Madrid. He continued to insist his ousted administration was the "legitimate Catalan government."

Puigdemont told reporters in Brussels that his party would participate in elections in Catalonia on December 21, called by the Spanish government after it dissolved his administration in Barcelona last week. But, amid signs that Madrid's battle to quash the separatist movement was succeeding, Puigdemont declined to say when he would return to Spain.

Deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont in Brussels on Tuesday.

"I am not here to demand political asylum. I am here in Brussels as the capital of Europe," he told reporters at the Belgian press club, alongside other members of his deposed government. "I'm here in order to act with freedom and safety."

Despite the defiant rhetoric, it was clear that Puigdemont and his allies are on the back foot in the month-long standoff with Madrid, which began when Catalonia pressed ahead with a disputed independence referendum on October 1 and came to a head when the Catalan parliament voted for a unilateral declaration independence last Friday.

