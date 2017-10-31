Barcelona, Spain (CNN) Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont will make his first public statement since Spain filed charges over his independence crusade, in an appearance in Brussels where he is considering a claim for political asylum.

His lawyer, Paul Bakaert, confirmed to CNN that Puigdemont arrived in the Belgian capital on Monday and would speak later on Tuesday. Members of his former government traveled with him, Bakaert said.

Puigdemont arrived in Brussels one the same day that chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said he would seek charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds against the ousted leader and several members of his former government. The charge of rebellion carries a maximum jail term of 30 years.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, center, takes part in an independence march in Barcelona on October 21.

Spain has endured a month-long political firestorm since Catalonia held an independence referendum on October 1. The dispute came to a head on Friday last week, when the Catalan parliament declared unilateral independence, prompting Madrid to sack the region's government and impose direct rule.

Begium's Secretary of State and Immigration Theo Francken suggested last week that an asylum application from Puigdemont and any other Catalan leader would be considered fairly, in comments that have caused a rift in Begium's government.

