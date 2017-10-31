(CNN) Plans to name a high-speed train on Germany's national railway after Holocaust victim Anne Frank have come under fire because the Nazis used trains to transport Jews to concentration camps during World War II.

Frank's name appears on a shortlist of 25 famous Germans compiled by a jury, after Deutsche Bahn (DB) crowdsourced 19,400 suggestions from the public for its latest batch of trains.

Gisela Mettele, professor of gender history at Friedrich Schiller University Jena, and a member of the jury that helped make the decision, said: "As different as the chosen personalities are, they have one thing in common: they were curious about the world."

Deportation to the camps

Anne Frank spent two years in hiding with her parents, sister and another Jewish family in a secret alcove at the back of her father's office in Amsterdam, nicknamed "the Secret Annex."

