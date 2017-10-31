Wendy Williams faints on live TV

(CNN) Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of her talk show on Tuesday morning.

"The Wendy Williams Show" host was in the midst of the program's annual "How You Doin' Halloween Costume Contest" when she began to slur her words and sway back and forth, before falling to the floor.

A stage hand immediately rushed to her side and the show went into a commercial break.

Y'all Wendy Williams is okay, she's back like a champion! pic.twitter.com/JIluEKAGAR — HONEY-O-WEEN🎃 (@keepit_xoxo) October 31, 2017

After the break, Williams explained she had become "overheated" in her Statue of Liberty costume and then finished hosting the show.

"That was not a stunt," she told the audience. "I overheated in my costume. I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."