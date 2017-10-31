Rose McGowan responds to arrest warrant

Story highlights Warrant is connected to incident in January

Authorities said personal belonging tested positive for narcotics

(CNN) There is an arrest warrant out for actress Rose McGowan for felony drug possession.

According to a statement from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, the warrant was issued in February for an incident alleged to have occurred in January near Washington. DC.

"On February 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Rose McGowan, an actress from Encino, California, for possession of a controlled substance," the statement read. "The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings that tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on United flight 653 arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20, 2017."

Authorities said they have been trying to reach McGowan to get her to court.

"Since obtaining the warrant in February, Airports Authority police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court to respond to the charge," the statement read. "The arrest warrant was also entered into a national law enforcement database."

