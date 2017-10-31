Breaking News

Gear up for Turkey Day and wait out your food coma with streaming titles like "Marvel's The Punisher," a spin-off of "Marvel's Daredevil." Click through the gallery for more November streaming options.
"The Big Sick": Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star in this rom-com, co-written by Nanjiani and loosely based on his interracial romance with his co-writer, wife Emily Gordon. (Amazon Prime)
"Bad Santa": Billy Bob Thornton stars as con man with a Grinch-like approach to making money during the Christmas season. (Hulu)
"Men in Black": Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith hit pay dirt with this 1997 comedy, playing government agents trying to protect the world from intergalactic mayhem. (Netflix, Hulu)
"Mudbound": Racism and post traumatic stress disorder are at the center of this drama about two families in post World War II rural Mississippi. (Netflix)
"Crocodile Dundee": Paul Hogan found fame in this 1986 film about a crocodile hunter who ends up in New York City. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Grumpy Old Men": Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau live up to the title in this 1993 film about a pair of neighbors with a lifelong feud. (Hulu)
"She's Gotta Have It": This new series about a woman and her three lovers is based on the hit 1986 Spike Lee film of the same name. (Netflix)
"Longmire": It's the final season for the series about the dedicated sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. (Netflix)
"The Many Faces of Ito": This series follows a jaded rom-com screenwriter who mines the experiences of four love-sick women under the guise of providing them with romantic advice. (Netlfix)
"For Your Eyes Only" : Roger Moore as James Bond goes on the hunt for an encryption device in this 1981 film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Glitch" Season 2: This Australian paranormal drama centers on a group of people who mysteriously rise from the dead in a small town. (Netflix)
"Hunchback of Notre Dame II": Quasimodo must spring into action when a magician seeks to steal one of the bells of Notre Dame in this animated sequel. (Hulu)
"Deray Davis: How to Act Black": The comic offers his unique take on various topics, including dating and life as a black man in Hollywood. (Netflix)
"Get Out": Jordan Peele of the famed comedy duo Key & Peele wrote and directed this horror film, starring Daniel Kaluuya. The movie is as much about society as chills and thrills. (HBO Now)
"42": Chadwick Boseman once again takes on biopic role, this time as Jackie Robinson, the man who integrated major league baseball in 1947. (Netflix)
"The Boss Baby": Alec Baldwin gives voice to a bossy toddler in this animated film about a baby who must work with his older brother to stop a battle for affection between babies and puppies. (Netflix)
"13 Going on 30": Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer star in this comedy about a 13-year-old girl who is transported into adulthood. (Hulu)
"Ella Enchanted": Vivica A. Fox and Anne Hathaway star in this magically romantic film about a girl who can't help but do what she is told. (Hulu)
"Airplane!": Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen and Peter Graves star in this now classic comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Dances With Wolves": Kevin Costner and Graham Greene star in this 1990 film that won multiple Academy Awards, including best picture. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Joy Luck Club" : Kieu Chinh, Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lauren Tom, Lisa Lu and Rosalind Chao star in this 1993 saga about a multigenerational group of friends. (Hulu)
"Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters" Season 1: Teenager Jake Armstrong and his friends are unexpectedly transformed into superheroes who reach beyond the limits in this animated series. (Netflix)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 1: Rachel Brosnahan stars as a Jewish housewife who finds herself getting into comedy in New York City in 1958. (Amazon Prime)
"A Knight's Tale": Heath Ledger stars in this 2001 action film about a poor peasant squire who transforms himself into a knight. (Amazon Prime)
"Bram Stoker's Dracula" : Keanu Reeves and Gary Oldman star in this retelling of a classic literary tale about Count Dracula. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Legally Blondes": Becky and Camilla Rosso star as the cousins of "Legally Blonde" character, Elle Woods. The two must learn to adjust once they move from England to California. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Speed Racer": This 2008 film based on the 1960s animated TV series finds a young driver trying to become a champion with the help of his high-tech Mach 5 automobile. (Amazon Prime)
"St. Elmo's Fire : The soundtrack to this 1985 film is almost as good as the story of this group of friends who struggle through early adulthood together. It stars Andrew McCarthy, Mare Winningham, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez in the ensemble cast. (Amazon Prime)
"The Pursuit of Happyness": Will Smith stars with his real-life son, Jaden in this 2006 film about a struggling salesman and his child. (Amazon Prime)
"Fifty Shades of Black" : Kali Hawk and Marlon Wayans star in this parody spoof of "Fifty Shades of Grey." (Amazon Prime)
"Allied": Brad Pitt stars as an officer and a spy who must grapple with the secrets of his wife (played by Marion Cotillard) in this romantic thriller. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Baltimore Rising": Two young activists, Kwame Rose and Makayla Gilliam-Price, are featured in this documentary about the protests in Baltimore, Maryland after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. (HBO Now)
"The Lego Batman Movie": The voices of Jonah Hill, Adam Devine, Channing Tatum and Will Arnett are featured in this popular animated movie. (HBO Now)
"A United Kingdom" : Rosamund Pike, Madison Manowe and David Oyelowo star in this 2016 film about King Seretse Khama of Botswana and the toll his controversial marriage to a British white woman took on his kingdom. (HBO Now)
"Love, Lies and Records": This new six-part drama series follows Registrar Kate Dickenson as she juggles her personal life with the daily drama and trauma of births, marriages and deaths. (Acorn TV)
(CNN)Ah, November.

It's the month of Thanksgiving abundance, cool temps and hot streaming offerings.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have plenty to feast on this month.
Click through the gallery above to just some of what is available.