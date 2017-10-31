You won't recognize the celeb who won Halloween

Story highlights Stars have some fun with their Halloween costumes

One celeb -- no stranger to controversy -- takes heat for her outfit

(CNN) Was it a trick or a treat?

Bruce Willis and a friend dressed up as the Grady twins from the 1980 horror classic "The Shining," and we think even the film's director, Stanley Kubrick , would've approved.

The pair turned out for horror director M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party over the weekend in Philadelphia.

They didn't bother to shave their salt-and-pepper beards, and the get-ups thrilled fans (once they figured out who they were), including a very famous one.

"Come play with us Danny," Willis' "Unbreakable" co-star Samuel L. Jackson tweeted along with a photo of the pair. "Forever & ever & ever!"