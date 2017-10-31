Chris Brown drops new album with 45 tracks

(CNN) Chris Brown dropped his latest album on Tuesday morning, but if you have plans to listen to it in full, you better grab a seat.

That's because the 45-track album is nearly three hours long.

Brown dropped "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" on the morning of Halloween and it features collaborations with Usher, R.Kelly, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Yo Gotti and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

This is Brown's first album since 2015's "Royalty."

Shortly after releasing the album, Brown took to Instagram to tell fans he was "nervous" but hoped his music will "inspire y'all while doing something I love."

