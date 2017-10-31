Tokyo (CNN) Police in Japan have arrested a 27-year-old man after he admitted to killing an unidentified person and dismembering the body.

Japanese media reported parts of as many as nine bodies were found in the apartment of Takahiro Shiraishi in Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

Shiraishi has been arrested on the charge of abandoning a corpse, police told CNN, and investigation is still ongoing. The names, ages and genders of the alleged victims have not been revealed.

"I killed (a person) and dismembered the body and put them into a cooler box with cat litter in order to hide the evidence," Shiraishi said, according to police.

A police officer would not comment on the eight other bodies reportedly found in Shiraishi's apartment.

