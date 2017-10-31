(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Truck strikes people in New York
-- There are multiple fatalities in lower Manhattan after a truck drove the wrong way down a bike path and struck several people, NYPD sources say. Follow live updates here.
The special counsel's investigation
-- President Trump and his surrogates tried to discredit the former campaign foreign policy adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, calling him a "low-level volunteer." Those comments, though, contradict George Papadopoulos' actual role in the campaign. Here's a fact-check of those claims.
-- As the indictments and a guilty plea from former Trump campaign aides continue to rock Washington, CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic writes that special counsel Robert Mueller is just getting started.
John Kelly
White House chief of staff John Kelly attributed the origins of the Civil War to a "lack of an ability to compromise" in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News. CNN's Chris Cillizza writes that the more Kelly speaks, the more he sounds like President Trump.
Russian meddling in the 2016 election
-- Lawyers from Google, Facebook and Twitter are on Capitol Hill to testify about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. One big revelation: Facebook estimates roughly 126 million Americans, or half the US voting population, may have been exposed to content generated by a Russian government-linked troll farm. Stay up to date on the latest here.
-- In other Russian troll news, posts from three Facebook groups suggest Russia sought not only to meddle in US politics but also to encourage violence from ideologically opposed groups.
In other news
-- Questions are being raised about the two sailors from Hawaii who say they were lost at sea. A Coast Guard spokeswoman tells CNN the women had an emergency beacon on the ship that was not activated during their roughly five months at sea.
-- There is an arrest warrant out for actress Rose McGowan, one of the most high-profile Harvey Weinstein accusers, for felony drug possession. "Are they trying to silence me?" she tweeted.
-- Production on the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" has been halted after its star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault against a minor.
-- The iPhone X hits stores on Friday, but we got our hands on one a few days early. Here are our first impressions.
-- Happy Halloween! It's a minefield out there. Before you step out in your sexy Harambe outfit, consult this handy chart.