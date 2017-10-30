Online searches for 'conspiracy' and 'collusion' spike after Paul Manafort indictment

(CNN) Paul Manafort's indictment has caused a spike in online searches for the meaning of three legal-centric terms: "Conspiracy," "indictment" and "collusion."

Here are the definitions of the searched-for words, according to Merriam-Webster:

--Conspiracy is an agreement between two or more people to commit an act prohibited by law.

--Indictment is the officially charging of someone with a crime.

--And collusion is "a secret agreement or cooperation especially for an illegal or deceitful purpose."