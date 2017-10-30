Story highlights The storm knocked out power to more than a million customers in the Northeast

(CNN) The Northeast struggled with power outages and commuting delays Monday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe blew out of the region.

The storm left about 1.2 million customers without electricity, including 313,875 in Massachusetts and 356,806 in Maine. Central Maine Power said it may take several days to restore power for many of its customers because of widespread damage.

Conditions will slowly improve on Monday as the low-pressure system drifts into Canada, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

Colder air will push in behind the system for much of the East, he said. Frost was being reported as far south as the Florida Panhandle and snow may fall on the higher elevations of the Appalachians.

For many the storm was an unpleasant reminder of Superstorm Sandy , which pummeled New York and New Jersey five years ago. No deaths have been reported from Philippe.

